BOONE — Wine To Water is proud to announce the addition of Kristine Davis and Usha Rao-Monari to its board of directors. They join the 10-member board of the North Carolina-based international nonprofit that is committed to supporting life and dignity for all through the power of clean water.
Davis brings over 20 years in corporate and entrepreneurial experience. Her broad experience includes organizational development in technology, investment and real estate sectors. In addition, Davis’ passion for humanitarian initiatives spans from her local community in Dallas to global programs such as Mercy Ships, where Davis served on the board of directors in direct support of their international hospital work in Africa. Her efforts and leadership have directly contributed to benefitting the health and well-being of thousands of lives around the world.
Rao-Monari has over 25 years of experience in finance and investment, with a focus on the infrastructure sector. She is currently a senior advisor to Blackstone’s Infrastructure Group. Prior to that, she was chief executive officer of Global Water Development Partners. Rao-Monari has also held various board and advisory roles including as chair of the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council on Water.
Brent Fewell, chair of the board for Wine To Water, states, “The talents and exceptional experience of these two professionals greatly supports Wine To Water’s mission to provide clean water to the next million people and beyond. We are honored to have Kristine and Usha join our board.”
Doc Hendley, Wine To Water’s founder, adds, “The Wine To Water board serves to inspire me, our team, and the global community to continue the fight for those in need. We are excited to have Kristine and Usha serve as W|W champions who support our initiatives and efforts as we focus on changing lives through clean water.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.