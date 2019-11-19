LENOIR — Officer Timothy Edward Wilson of the Caldwell County’s Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Advanced Deputy Professional Law Enforcement Certificate by the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission on Sept. 13.
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission was established in September 1983. The purpose of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission is to upgrade the capabilities, competence and proficiency of sheriffs’ departmental personnel through programs, standards and procedures involving employment, improvement, career development and retention of the sheriffs’ office personnel. The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission currently maintains certification files on over 25,000 deputy sheriffs, detention officers and telecommunicators.
The purpose of the Advanced Deputy Professional Law Enforcement Certificate is to recognize the level of competence of sheriffs and deputy sheriffs serving North Carolina Sheriffs’ Offices, to foster increased interest in college education and professional law enforcement training and to attract high qualified individuals into a law enforcement career. The Advanced Deputy Professional Law Certificate is the highest professional certificate awarded to sheriffs and deputy sheriffs in N.C. To qualify for the Advanced Deputy Professional Law Certificate, sheriffs and deputy sheriffs must complete a combination of professional training and relevant education, as well as, meet minimum experience requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.