Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 70F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.