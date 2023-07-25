Wild Blue Yonder, An Appalachian Celtic Band 2.jpeg

Wild Blue Yonder will perform at St. John’s in Valle Crucis on Aug. 6.

 Photo submitted

VALLE CRUCIS — The successful 12th anniversary season of the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis concludes at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, with a live performance by Wild Blue Yonder, An Appalachian Celtic Band.

The band was formed in 1999 when musicians/songwriters Melissa Wade and Philip Coward joined forces to share their love of mountain tunes. Adding fiddler Cindy Wallace to their ranks in 2003, the group flourished in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, releasing three CDs that showcased a variety of bluegrass, Gospel, Americana and original songs. Wallace was born in Mt. Airy and infuses the band with authentic Blue Ridge fiddling.

Wild Blue Yonder, An Appalachian Celtic Band.jpeg

Fiddle, whistles, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhran, banjo, bouzouki, and Celtic drums blend to serve up a high-energy helping of Celtic tunes, as the group celebrates the rich Scots Irish musical tradition of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
  

