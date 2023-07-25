Fiddle, whistles, bagpipe, mandolin, bodhran, banjo, bouzouki, and Celtic drums blend to serve up a high-energy helping of Celtic tunes, as the group celebrates the rich Scots Irish musical tradition of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
VALLE CRUCIS — The successful 12th anniversary season of the popular Summer Concert Series at historic St. John’s Church in Valle Crucis concludes at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, with a live performance by Wild Blue Yonder, An Appalachian Celtic Band.
The band was formed in 1999 when musicians/songwriters Melissa Wade and Philip Coward joined forces to share their love of mountain tunes. Adding fiddler Cindy Wallace to their ranks in 2003, the group flourished in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina, releasing three CDs that showcased a variety of bluegrass, Gospel, Americana and original songs. Wallace was born in Mt. Airy and infuses the band with authentic Blue Ridge fiddling.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
