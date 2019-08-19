BOONE — Kenneth Wilcox was the recent recipient of the Boone Sunrise Rotary Club’s Community Service Award. The award recognizes a lifelong history of community service.
Wilcox was selected for his history of businesses that benefitted the community and his service on many public service boards.
He was involved and served on the board of three financial institutions that started in Boone: First National Bank of Boone, which is now Bank of America; High Country Bank, which is now First National Bank; and a savings and loan which did not get off the ground. He was a partner in a number of hotels, restaurants, apartment complexes and other projects in town.
His mantra was to invest locally to provide jobs for local people. He also worked on the selling of stock to bring the Boone Golf Course into reality.
His community service history is extensive and long. He served two terms on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners. He served two terms on the ASU Board of Trustees and served as chair. He served on the ASU Foundation Board of Trustees.
His longest service has been on the Watauga Hospital, Watauga Medical Center and the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System board of directors. He has served on these boards for more than 50 years and has been chair of the board on many different occasions. He played a major role in the formation of ARHS, which saw the merger of Cannon Hospital in Avery County and Blowing Rock Hospital.
He has also served on a number of other nonprofit boards and has always supported fundraising efforts by these organizations.
