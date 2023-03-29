rehearsel.JPG

Stage manager Alex Newmark (left) and Molly Smith (right) rehearse lines and blocking together at a rehearsal for "Mama Mia!"

 Photo by Emma Shew

BOONE — The beaches of Kalokairi, Greece, are coming to Boone by way of the Watauga High School theater program's musical production of “Mamma Mia!” at 7 p.m., March 30 through April 1.

“Mamma Mia!” is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of the Swedish pop group ABBA. The story follows Sophie, a young woman about to be married, and her mother, Donna, a hotelier. Sophie, having never known her father, sends invitations to three men who could possibly be her dad. They all three accept the invitation, and drama ensues.

