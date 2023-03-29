BOONE — The beaches of Kalokairi, Greece, are coming to Boone by way of the Watauga High School theater program's musical production of “Mama Mia!” at 7 p.m., March 30 through April 1.
“Mama Mia!” is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of the Swedish pop group ABBA. The story follows Sophie, a young woman about to be married, and her mother, Donna, a hotelier. Sophie, having never known her father, sends invitations to three men who could possibly be her dad. They all three accept the invitation, and drama ensues.
WHS senior Molly Smith portrays Donna on stage in the school’s first production of a jukebox musical.
“This has been by far my most favorite role I’ve ever played,” Smith said. “‘Mama Mia!’ is the first movie I can ever remember watching, and I’ve always loved Donna.”
Smith also added that the musical is special to her because of the “story and the setting.”
“Who doesn’t want to be frolicking around in a sundress on a Greek island?” She said.
Joining Smith onstage is Gabby Robertson in the role of Sophie.
“I listened to ‘I have a dream,’ which is Sophie’s opening song, all summer,” Robertson said.
Like Smith, Robertson said “Mama Mia!” has a special place in her heart as she shares the music of ABBA with the children she babysits.
Co-director of the musical, Zach Walker, said that about 45 students are involved in the show's production.
“Before COVID, our musicals (involved) around 100. Last year, we had 30. This year we have about 40 or 45. The program is growing quickly, but it’s been a rebirth of the spring musical," Walker said.
Walker also said that students have been rehearsing since January, and the decision to pick “Mama Mia!” for the spring musical was to bring “something fun” to the stage.
Tickets for the show are $10 and are available online at www.onthestage.tickets/show/watauga-high-school-theatre-department/640796f15caac9117c6bbae3/tickets.
