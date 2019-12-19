WASHINGTON, D.C — A Watauga High School student was selected to participate in a highly selective internship-type position with the U.S. Senate as a “page” during the summer.
According to the U.S. Senate, a page is a position with duties consisting primarily of delivery of correspondence and legislative material within the Congressional complex as well as preparing the chamber for Senate sessions, and carrying bills and amendments to the desk.
Caroline Hoover, now a senior at WHS, served in this position alongside 29 other students from around the country during the legislative body’s summer session.
“It was an amazing experience,” Hoover said. “I never imagined that I would be able to make that happen.”
Hoover first saw a page and became interested in the role when she was in Washington, D.C. in June 2018 through the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track. Through this program, Hoover applied through a public speaking competition and was elected by her peers to attend the Washington Youth Tour. It was during this trip that Hoover discovered pages and thought it would be an interesting learning experience to apply for.
The following September, Hoover said she contacted the office of Senator Richard Burr to ask if he would sponsor her for the page position — as a page must be appointed and sponsored by a senator. Pages must also be high school juniors, at least 16 years old and attending school, according to the U.S. Senate. Hoover sent a transcript and test scores, and was later approved to serve as a page during the summer session from the beginning of July to August.
Hoover said she enjoyed hearing legislators speak about issues that “we just hear about on the news,” and being up close to the legislative process. She added that the experience gave her a different perspective of the government and humanized the legislative process.
“Instead of senators fighting all the time or being incredibly divisive as we imagine, they often times were sharing pictures of their dogs with each other or having fun conversations with us,” Hoover said.
Hoover also enjoyed meeting other students from around the country and interacting with others that had different views and were from diverse communities. Her roommates during the experience were from Hawaii, New Mexico and New York — each with a different religious background.
“We were able to really open a dialogue,” Hoover said. “I think that’s what taught me the most — how important it is to be civically responsible and have everyone’s voices heard because they come from such different backgrounds, and that doesn’t diminish their view in any way shape or form. It makes America more valuable.”
Hoover encouraged other students to apply for the page program if they are
passionate about the political process and want to advocate for the issues that effect their communities.
“It might seem challenging, it might seem impossible even,” Hoover said, “If you give your all, you can surely get somewhere.”
For more information on U.S. Senate pages, visit www.senate.gov/reference/reference_index_subjects/Pages_vrd.htm.
