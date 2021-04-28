BOONE — With a theme of “Starry Night,” 130 of Watauga High School’s seniors attended a modified prom on April 24.
As the rain drizzled outside, seniors were invited into a gym space inside the high school for a prom experience. To provide social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school only allowed WHS seniors to attend — no underclassmen or outside guest were permitted.
Students wore formal dresses and suits as one would see at a typical prom, and many coordinated masks to match their outfits. Masks were worn unless students were eating — with food catered from Best Cellar — or if they were taking photos.
Bianca Rangel was named prom queen while Evan Lacy was crowned prom king. Other students who were on the prom court included Olivia Stegall, Kinsey Stevens, Luci Brooke Creed, Leah Hampton, Michael Workman, Coleman Burch and Jacob Gragg.
