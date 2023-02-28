BOONE — The Watauga High School lacrosse team is raising money for the Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship Fund.
Leigh Cooper Wallace was a beloved member of the Watauga community, WHS staff member, and established girl's lacrosse at WHS as a varsity sport. On Dec. 17, 2012, Leigh lost her battle with Pneumonia, which makes this past December the 10 year anniversary of her passing.
Leigh Cooper Wallace has a scholarship in her memory, which relies heavily on community donations and contributions. Maddie Ellis, a senior at WHS and 4th year member of the Watauga Lacrosse team, decided to dedicate the first home game of the season to Leigh and her family. All proceeds from the game will go toward the scholarship fund. The teams hopes to raise $1,000 and the lacrosse team appreciates any and all contributions to this cause.
The games on Thursday, March 2 will be played in memory of Wallace. Donations will also be accepted at the game.
Leigh Cooper Wallace reminded everyone every single day that they matter and are important. Her kindness and compassion made those around her feel loved and appreciated through even the darkest of times.
This project is completely student and player led.
WHS Student Council is also partnering with the lacrosse team to help with the fundraising.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.