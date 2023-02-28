LAX LCW Scholarship Fund.jpg

Members of the boy's and girl's WHS lacrosse team. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Watauga High School lacrosse team is raising money for the Leigh Cooper Wallace Scholarship Fund.

Leigh Cooper Wallace was a beloved member of the Watauga community, WHS staff member, and established girl's lacrosse at WHS as a varsity sport. On Dec. 17, 2012, Leigh lost her battle with Pneumonia, which makes this past December the 10 year anniversary of her passing. 

Leigh Cooper Wallace

 Leigh Cooper Wallace

