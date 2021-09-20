VALLE CRUCIS — A group of 25 cadets from the Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC spent time cleaning up the Watauga River on Sept. 4.
Working on the Watauga River from Valle Crucis Park to the Watauga Gorge, the cadets collected more than 500 lbs. of garbage and debris including old water heaters, tires, fencing, bottles and cans from the river. The cadets conducted the cleanup and enjoyed great weather and good water conditions while learning canoeing techniques on canoes lent to them by the Mountain Alliance organization, according to Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Mike Dubrule.
"Watauga Marine Corps JROTC encourages Cadets to engage in community service and this past weekend was a great kickoff to their year," Dubrule said. "Every cadet is required to do at least two community service events per nine weeks to achieve max credit in the class. Most do many more than that as they are eager to do it."
Dubrule said that other volunteer efforts from cadets this semester include volunteering at Hardin Park School, conducting color guards and parking support for several groups, and providing support to the Blue Ridge Relay Race.
