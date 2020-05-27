BOONE — Watauga High School faculty and staff found a way to spotlight seniors who were awarded scholarship opportunities since the Class of 2020 wasn’t able to attend the typical scholarship ceremony.
A video presentation of the scholarships was made public to the school’s website at www.wataugaschools.org/Page/25 on May 26. Some scholarship presenters had extended deadlines for applications, so not all scholarships will be listed at this time, according to WHS counselor Wes Calbreath.
Students were also able to participate in a pre-recorded Baccalaureate service, which can be viewed at 6 p.m. on May 28. To view the service, visit booneumc.org or www.wataugaschools.org/Page/25.
Adam Galleher Memorial Scholarship: Zachary-Welding, Adam Kallestad, Reagan Womack
Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship: Bailey Whitehead-Price
Anita Eppley Scholarship: Delia Rhodes
Attorneys of Watauga County Scholarship: Cora Lubsen
Blowing Rock Rotary Club Scholarship: Maggie McCullogh, Emmie Huffman
Blue Ridge Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Resiliency Scholarship: Jacob Hoke, Alivya Stamey
Boone Civitan (Carl Fiddler) Club Scholarship: Courtney Gragg
Boone Kiwanis Scholarship in Honor of Evelyn Johnson: Darby Mick
Boone Rotary Club (Caldwell) Scholarship: Kristyn Auton, Hailey Combs
Boone Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship: Chloe Cahan, Carolina Davidson
Boone United Methodist Church Scholarship: Li Yang, Andrew Freeman, Maggie Milhaupt, Alivya Stamey
The Blood Connection Scholarship: Madelyn Norris
Brandon-Howell Family Scholarship: Jackson Trew
BREMCO Leadership Track Scholarship: Caroline Hoover, Emmie Huffman
Clyde Kilby Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship: Alivya Stamey, Jasmine Coffey
Coach Carter Lentz Scholarship: Tegan Allan, Andrew Freeman
Charlie Rogers Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Deep Gap Ruritan): Emmie Huffman
Deerfield United Methodist Women’s Scholarship: Madelyn Norris
Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship: Emma Shew
Dr. NA Miller Principal’s Award: Magali Turner
Erin Elizabeth Johnston Memorial Scholarship: Emma Shew
Foundation for Rural Service Scholarship — SkyLine/SkyBest: Luke Smith
Four-year perfect attendance award: Peyton Cline
Frank James Scholarships — SkyLine/SkyBest: Luke Smith
Gregory Newton Norris Memorial Scholarship: Hallie Donadio
Hardin Park Junior Beta Club Scholarship: Rebecca Anderson, Maggie McCullogh, Lily Lipford
Harold Dean Beach Vietnam Memorial Scholarship: Emma Shew
High Country Realtors Scholarship: Andrew Freeman
High Country Wildlife Conservation Scholarship: Leann Blackburn
Hollar and Greene Scholarship: Luke Smith, Matthew Critcher
Grayson C. Huffman Family Scholarship: Andrew Freeman
James W. and Grace S. Beach Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Whitehead-Price
Kate Swift Reese Educational Scholarship Endowment for Watauga County: Luke Smith
Katrina Michele Winsor Memorial Scholarship: Marie Kallestad
Lan O’Loughlin Personal Achievement Award: Catie Holder, Brooke Byrd
Leigh Anne Cable Memorial Scholarship: Courtney Gragg
Leigh Cooper Wallace Memorial Scholarship: Kelsey Strickland
LifeStore Scholarships: Orion Rohl, Shelby Watson, Jacob McInturff
Mabel School PTA Senior Scholarship: Taylor Lipford
Margaret Gragg Scholarship: Alonha Ketchum
Meat Camp Baptist Church Scholarship: Li Yang, Maggie Milhaupt, Andrew Freeman
Natalie Yokeley Memorial Scholarship: Madison Marlowe
National Merit Finalists: Ethan Turner, Riley Fowler, Rebecca Anderson
NC Teaching Fellows Scholarship: Shelby Watson, Madison Marlowe
New River Light and Power Scholarship: Peyton Cline, Jenna Maillot, Mattie Suggs, Kate Tuberty, Carolina Davidson
Norman Cheek Scholarship: Carolina Davidson
Pat Baker “DARE” Memorial Scholarship: Emiley Geouque
SECU “People Helping People” Scholarship: Emmie Huffman, Courtney Gragg
Watauga-Ashe-Wilkes Foundation Scholarships: Andrew Freeman
Watauga Chapter of North Carolina Retired School Personnel Scholarship: Carey Dowell
WCAE/ NCAE Scholarsip: Bailey Whitehead-Price, Laura Tellez-Elias
William R Mast Memorial Scholarship: Maggie Milhaupt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.