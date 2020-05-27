BOONE — Watauga High School faculty and staff found a way to spotlight seniors who were awarded scholarship opportunities since the Class of 2020 wasn’t able to attend the typical scholarship ceremony.

A video presentation of the scholarships was made public to the school’s website at www.wataugaschools.org/Page/25 on May 26. Some scholarship presenters had extended deadlines for applications, so not all scholarships will be listed at this time, according to WHS counselor Wes Calbreath.

Students were also able to participate in a pre-recorded Baccalaureate service, which can be viewed at 6 p.m. on May 28. To view the service, visit booneumc.org or www.wataugaschools.org/Page/25.

Adam Galleher Memorial Scholarship: Zachary-Welding, Adam Kallestad, Reagan Womack

Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship: Bailey Whitehead-Price

Anita Eppley Scholarship: Delia Rhodes

Attorneys of Watauga County Scholarship: Cora Lubsen

Blowing Rock Rotary Club Scholarship: Maggie McCullogh, Emmie Huffman

Blue Ridge Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine Resiliency Scholarship: Jacob Hoke, Alivya Stamey

Boone Civitan (Carl Fiddler) Club Scholarship: Courtney Gragg

Boone Kiwanis Scholarship in Honor of Evelyn Johnson: Darby Mick

Boone Rotary Club (Caldwell) Scholarship: Kristyn Auton, Hailey Combs

Boone Sunrise Rotary Club Scholarship: Chloe Cahan, Carolina Davidson

Boone United Methodist Church Scholarship: Li Yang, Andrew Freeman, Maggie Milhaupt, Alivya Stamey

The Blood Connection Scholarship: Madelyn Norris

Brandon-Howell Family Scholarship: Jackson Trew

BREMCO Leadership Track Scholarship: Caroline Hoover, Emmie Huffman

Clyde Kilby Memorial Cosmetology Scholarship: Alivya Stamey, Jasmine Coffey

Coach Carter Lentz Scholarship: Tegan Allan, Andrew Freeman

Charlie Rogers Memorial Scholarship (sponsored by Deep Gap Ruritan): Emmie Huffman

Deerfield United Methodist Women’s Scholarship: Madelyn Norris

Don and Audrey Bentley Scholarship: Emma Shew

Dr. NA Miller Principal’s Award: Magali Turner

Erin Elizabeth Johnston Memorial Scholarship: Emma Shew

Foundation for Rural Service Scholarship — SkyLine/SkyBest: Luke Smith

Four-year perfect attendance award: Peyton Cline

Frank James Scholarships — SkyLine/SkyBest: Luke Smith

Gregory Newton Norris Memorial Scholarship: Hallie Donadio

Hardin Park Junior Beta Club Scholarship: Rebecca Anderson, Maggie McCullogh, Lily Lipford

Harold Dean Beach Vietnam Memorial Scholarship: Emma Shew

High Country Realtors Scholarship: Andrew Freeman

High Country Wildlife Conservation Scholarship: Leann Blackburn

Hollar and Greene Scholarship: Luke Smith, Matthew Critcher

Grayson C. Huffman Family Scholarship: Andrew Freeman

James W. and Grace S. Beach Memorial Scholarship: Bailey Whitehead-Price

Kate Swift Reese Educational Scholarship Endowment for Watauga County: Luke Smith

Katrina Michele Winsor Memorial Scholarship: Marie Kallestad

Lan O’Loughlin Personal Achievement Award: Catie Holder, Brooke Byrd

Leigh Anne Cable Memorial Scholarship: Courtney Gragg

Leigh Cooper Wallace Memorial Scholarship: Kelsey Strickland

LifeStore Scholarships: Orion Rohl, Shelby Watson, Jacob McInturff

Mabel School PTA Senior Scholarship: Taylor Lipford

Margaret Gragg Scholarship: Alonha Ketchum

Meat Camp Baptist Church Scholarship: Li Yang, Maggie Milhaupt, Andrew Freeman

Natalie Yokeley Memorial Scholarship: Madison Marlowe

National Merit Finalists: Ethan Turner, Riley Fowler, Rebecca Anderson

NC Teaching Fellows Scholarship: Shelby Watson, Madison Marlowe

New River Light and Power Scholarship: Peyton Cline, Jenna Maillot, Mattie Suggs, Kate Tuberty, Carolina Davidson

Norman Cheek Scholarship: Carolina Davidson

Pat Baker “DARE” Memorial Scholarship: Emiley Geouque

SECU “People Helping People” Scholarship: Emmie Huffman, Courtney Gragg

Watauga-Ashe-Wilkes Foundation Scholarships: Andrew Freeman

Watauga Chapter of North Carolina Retired School Personnel Scholarship: Carey Dowell

WCAE/ NCAE Scholarsip: Bailey Whitehead-Price, Laura Tellez-Elias

William R Mast Memorial Scholarship: Maggie Milhaupt

