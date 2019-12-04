WATAUGA — For the seventh year Watauga Countians can enjoy the temporary Dewey’s Holiday Store, but for the first year it will be offered in two locations.
Dewey’s Bakery is based out of Winston-Salem but allows community groups to open satellite locations — usually run by volunteers. This year, the Watauga High School Band Boosters Club is offering a holiday store in Boone and SmileOn ADG has one in Blowing Rock.
Both organizations discussed the products shoppers can find at the shop locations, including Moravian cakes and cookies, oatmeal creme pies, hot chocolate mix, gift baskets, coffee cakes, holiday treat tins as well as savory products.
The band booster club is offering a kiosk inside the Boone Mall — located at 1180 Blowing Rock Road — to raise money for the Pioneer Marching Band. The club has offered a holiday store for six years, and moves locations based on available space, said booster club Secretary Brenda Isaacs.
The Dewey’s kiosk is located near the mall’s inside entrance to Home Goods. Isaacs said the club was excited to have the kiosk in the Boone Mall because the indoor space allows for an opportunity for band members to play their instruments for patrons as they shop.
The band booster’s location opened on Nov. 18 and will be open until Christmas Eve. It operates Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Boone Mall holiday hours may apply. Parents and booster club members operate the store while students are able to help restock the Dewey’s products as well as greet shoppers, Isaacs said. Based on parent availability, the kiosk can sometimes open earlier to stay later, Isaacs said.
The booster club receives a percentage of the sales made at the kiosk as well as made online with the promo code FS004. Isaacs added that it also gets to keep 100 percent of the tips given to the club.
The Dewey’s Holiday Store is the one fundraiser that the booster club hosts, so it means “everything” to those in the band and booster club, said Isaacs — a mother of one WHS Band graduate and one sophomore currently still in the band. Isaacs said the fundraiser helps to purchase and repair instruments, buy sheet music, allow scholarships for band camp and fund band competition expenses.
More information on the booster club location can be found on Facebook by searching for “Dewey’s Bakery Holiday Store — Boone, NC.”
Operating its first Dewey’s Holiday Store is SmileOn ADG — a nonprofit based in the High Country started in memory of the late Adam Davis Galleher. Adam Galleher died in January 2013 at the age of 26, and in the years following his family has kept his memory alive by raising money for projects that honor his interests and passions.
Ashley Galleher is the sister of Adam, and said funding from the Dewey’s Holiday Store will go toward providing scholarships, community grants and supporting young and local musicians, students and athletes. SmileOn ADG often donates money to middle and high school band students in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, she said.
The SmileOn ADG store is located at the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock in Suite 35 — next to Kilwin’s. Once SmileOn ADG secured the location, Dewey’s brought a truck of its products and all of the equipment needed to run the store, Galleher said. It opened its doors on Nov. 16 and will be open seven days a week through Christmas Eve.
The Dewey’s store at Tanger will operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. no matter the weather, with limited hours on Christmas Eve. Volunteers from the organization and other groups that support SmileOn ADG are responsible for running the store. Galleher said the store has had a great turnout so far, with a large influx of folks the weekend after Thanksgiving.
SmileOn ADG is receiving 35 percent of the profits fron purchases made in the store, and 25 percent of purchases made online with promo code FS053.
“That’s a significant amount of money that’s going to stay in our community and help benefit local people,” Galleher said. “It helps make sure we can say yes to as many kids as possible to give them opportunities that they might not otherwise get that’s musical, vocational or recreational.”
For more information or to shop Dewey’s Bakery online, visit www.deweys.com.
