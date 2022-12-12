WATAUGA — As the first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year comes to an end at Watauga High School’s Athletes for Good held a food drive to increase food security in the High Country. They collected food donations from students, teachers, staff and administrators to donate to Casting Bread. 

When the dust settled after collection week, Donna Wellborn, the AFG faculty sponsor, could hardly walk through her classroom without stepping over donations. The drive collected 1317 pounds of food and Casting Bread’s food pantry.

