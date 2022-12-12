WATAUGA — As the first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year comes to an end at Watauga High School’s Athletes for Good held a food drive to increase food security in the High Country. They collected food donations from students, teachers, staff and administrators to donate to Casting Bread.
When the dust settled after collection week, Donna Wellborn, the AFG faculty sponsor, could hardly walk through her classroom without stepping over donations. The drive collected 1317 pounds of food and Casting Bread’s food pantry.
“I could not be prouder of these students for organizing this event,” said Wellborn. “Their hard work and the generosity of the Pioneer family are inspiring.”
Casting Bread board member Angie Gregg and Executive Director Sam Garrett helped pick up the items from Watauga High School.
“These students are amazing, and we are so grateful to them. When I was in high school, I focused more on myself than on helping others,” Garrett said. “It is wonderful to see young people experience the joy of giving to their community.”
According to Garrett, the amount of food gathered will feed several families for an entire month. The filled the van and Gregg's truck was needed to transport everything.
Casting Bread is an IRS designated 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Casting Bread’s vision is to increase food security with a mission to provide food, compassion, and community. On average, Casting Bread distributes more than 19,000 pounds of food monthly to 640 individuals, and it all takes place thanks to volunteers who serve more than 2,000 hours a month. To learn more about Casting Bread, visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org.
