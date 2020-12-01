BOONE — The Watauga High School Athletes for Good club collected items for local nonprofit agencies and distributed them the week of Nov. 23.
Donna Wellborn, a WHS English teacher, said AFG is a service club for athletes with about 40 current members. Each year, the group tries to support local agencies such as OASIS, HOPE Pregnancy Outreach, Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry and the Watauga County Schools social workers. The club has also previously adopted soldiers and sent care packages to them overseas to Afghanistan and Iraq.
Students brought in the items for the supply bags and packaged together each with a hand-written card with a message of hope. Wellborn said that every year she talks to the AFG club members about local organizations and how some people who receive the supply bags packed by the students "are getting them on some of their worst days."
"One day, when I was in the Dollar Tree buying items myself, one of my former students came up to me when she heard me talking to the cashier about why I was buying a cart full of random toiletry items," Wellborn said. "She then showed me a card that she had received from one of our bags at one point during a very hard time for her. She had kept the note, and showed it to me that day in the dollar store."
AFG club officers Macie Keller and Jake Gragg delivered the items to OASIS and the Hospitality House on Nov. 23, Wellborn said. Members of the Casting Bread Food Pantry picked up supplies and donations from the students the following day. Other supplies were given to the high school social worker who gives them out to school families.
To make a contribution to Athletes for Good, visit tinyurl.com/AthletesForGoodDonations.
