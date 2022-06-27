BOONE — Film enthusiasts and local history buffs were lining up outside the Appalachian Theatre on King Street in Boone almost an hour before the June 18 film screening of “Where The Lilies Bloom,” the only major motion picture release ever filmed entirely in the High Country.
Close to 200 audience members from near and far gathered to celebrate the movie some 48 years after it was first shown at the venerable theater in 1974. The festivities included a tour of the historic landmark immediately after the screening.
Nearly a dozen original cast and crew members reached out to the theater staff about the event, and those who were able to make it to the screening filled tables in the lobby with their personal memorabilia, including photos, the actual screenplay, costumes they wore onscreen and several props used in various scenes from the movie.
They greeted fans before and after the film, signed autographs, recounted stories and anecdotes, and compared notes about fellow cast members with whom they had lost touch with over the years.
“It was like an extended family reunion,” remarked one excited cast member, “with lots of laughter, shrieks of joy, tears about those cast mates no longer with us, introductions of spouses, children and grandchildren, and photographs… lots and lots of pictures.”
Local radio icon Tom Lanier was only in his second year at High Country Radio when his voice was heard in the movie in a commercial for Stamey’s Barbeque.
“It was a real treat to meet some of the actual cast members and watch the movie with them,” said Lanier, who will celebrate 50 consecutive years on the air next month. “Thanks for the free Saturday Morning Family Film Series. What a great idea!”
“Where The Lilies Bloom” was the first event on the recently-announced Saturday Morning Family Film Series sponsored by the theatre with support from Allen Wealth Management.
Screenings are offered free of charge, but attendees under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The next movie on the series is the classic Disney animated film “Dumbo,” slated for 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, and will be followed by a tour of the Appalachian Theatre.
For a complete performance schedule and additional information on each film, visit the theater’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
