Veterans Day_0210_CR.jpg

Appalachian State University Army ROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Samuel Bourne, far left, stands at attention alongside fellow ROTC cadets during the presentation of the colors at App State’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. Bourne is a senior criminal justice major from Wilmington.

 Photo by Chase Reynolds

It is important that we as a culture recognize the need, and significance, of common memories within the context of our community. Cultural amnesia can be a dangerous phenomena facing the variety of close-knit villages and towns which compose the High Country. Veterans Day is an occasion that corrects cultural amnesia, and reminds us again of what we ask of our young men and women who sacrifice for our nation — in the past, as well as in our present.

Sacrifice is a bedrock of military service. During Memorial Day in May, we honor the memories of those men and women who offered the ultimate sacrifice of their lives, dying on behalf of the nation. On Veterans Day in November, our community remembers our living military veterans who answered the call of our nation, acknowledging that some served voluntarily while others were drafted. In both circumstances, sacrifices were made which impacted their lives, the lives of their family members, and changed the course of their future. Some continue to carry the reminder of war on their bodies. Others may carry the cost of war in their heart and soul as they suffer from Post Traumatic Stress or Moral Injury Condition.

