Appalachian State University Army ROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Samuel Bourne, far left, stands at attention alongside fellow ROTC cadets during the presentation of the colors at App State’s 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony. Bourne is a senior criminal justice major from Wilmington.
It is important that we as a culture recognize the need, and significance, of common memories within the context of our community. Cultural amnesia can be a dangerous phenomena facing the variety of close-knit villages and towns which compose the High Country. Veterans Day is an occasion that corrects cultural amnesia, and reminds us again of what we ask of our young men and women who sacrifice for our nation — in the past, as well as in our present.
Sacrifice is a bedrock of military service. During Memorial Day in May, we honor the memories of those men and women who offered the ultimate sacrifice of their lives, dying on behalf of the nation. On Veterans Day in November, our community remembers our living military veterans who answered the call of our nation, acknowledging that some served voluntarily while others were drafted. In both circumstances, sacrifices were made which impacted their lives, the lives of their family members, and changed the course of their future. Some continue to carry the reminder of war on their bodies. Others may carry the cost of war in their heart and soul as they suffer from Post Traumatic Stress or Moral Injury Condition.
Because of their service and sacrifice, it is important as a nation to maintain a cultural memory of our living veterans, not just for one day, but throughout the year. The High Country, and our culture, needs to remember because in the reinforcement of the memories, we solidify the common values that bind us together as one community. In particular, the value of honor with which we esteem our military veterans, and the value of appreciation for the sacrifices they made on our behalf.
On Friday, Nov. 11, there will be a Veterans Day Celebration at the Boone Mall. The Watauga Community Band will begin prelude music at 10:30 a.m. and the formal ceremony will start promptly at 11 a.m. Join us this Veterans Day as we honor our High Country veterans and express our appreciation for their contribution to our Nation’s liberty.
