WATAUGA — The Western Watauga Community Center held an Easter event like no other on Tuesday, March 30, with Easter Carhop Bingo.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, packing the center was not a feasible option, so the solution was to have participants drive up. Bingo players stayed in their cars and listened to the numbers called out on the radio.
If they won, either filling a line or their entire card depending on the game, participants could honk their car horn and their prize would be brought to them. Prizes included a variety of household goods and Easter treats.
Assisting at the event were volunteers from Medi Home Health and Hospice and the Western Watauga Branch Library, with Branch Manager Jackie Cornette handling the role of bingo caller.
WWCC Director Cindy Lamb said the event was another way to get senior citizens to safely have something to do during the pandemic, similar to their drive-thru Christmas celebration in December 2020.
