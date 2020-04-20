RALEIGH — Legal Aid of North Carolina's three westernmost offices have changed their names to reflect their broad regional reach.
The Boone, Morganton and Sylva offices are now the High Country office, Foothills office and Smoky Mountains office, respectively.
"Our offices have traditionally been named after the cities in which they are located physically, but our attorneys represent clients throughout multi-county service areas," said Barbara Degen, regional manager of western region, who is based in the Foothills office.
"Given the limited transportation options for many rural North Carolinians," Degen said, "we work closely with our clients to ensure that distance from our offices is not a barrier to representation. Staff travel frequently to each of the western counties for court appearances, client and group meetings, and special events such as wills clinics for seniors. We provide the same level of service to each client regardless of the client's home community."
"Legal Aid of North Carolina's mission is to ensure equal access to justice for all North Carolinians, regardless of income and other barriers, including geography," said Hilary Ventura, managing attorney of the Foothills office. "Distance from a Legal Aid office should not determine whether a domestic violence victim gets a protective order, whether a family avoids eviction and homelessness, or whether a senior citizen is wrongfully denied Medicare. We are dedicated to serving our clients equally, however far away from our offices they might be."
"We want folks to know that we serve the entire High Country," said Jonathan Perry, managing attorney of the High Country office. "Whether you are facing eviction in Bakersville, trying to get a restraining order in Avery or facing foreclosure in Wilkesboro, our staff travels to clients and courthouses from Burnsville to Sparta. We deeply care about the lives of our clients and are here to serve people in need."
"Even though we can't have an office in every community," said Suzanne Saucier, managing attorney of the Smoky Mountains offices, "we do have an office that serves every community. We hope these name changes better communicate to our clients that we are there for them, wherever they are."
The area served by the three western offices is just over 7,800 square miles and contains nearly 830,000 people, 323,000 of whom live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line, meaning they qualify for at least some of Legal Aid's services. Due to limited funding, Legal Aid serves this entire area with a staff of 24: 17 attorneys and seven paralegals.
With such a small staff to meet such a great need — a major national study estimates that nearly three-quarters of low-income people have at least one civil legal problem per year — Legal Aid implements a strict case-acceptance protocol to ensure that it can handle the most important cases for the most people.
"We only accept cases when our clients' basic human needs — physical safety, shelter, stable income — are at stake," Legal Aid stated. "The bulk of our cases involve domestic violence, eviction and other housing issues, consumer rights, public benefits and more."
Legal Aid of North Carolina's roots in Western North Carolina go back to the 1970s, when the Office of Economic Opportunity, a now-extinct creation of President Johnson's War on Poverty, provided major funding for the launch of civil legal aid organizations around the country.
In 2002, independent civil legal aid organizations from across North Carolina, including the predecessors to the three western offices, joined forces to form Legal Aid of North Carolina, a single, statewide organization serving all 100 North Carolina counties.
At that time, the three offices dropped their former names and became the Boone, Morganton and Sylva offices.
