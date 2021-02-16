VILAS — Candy hearts and cards with sweet messages written on them are staples for Valentine's Day. While these items were given to students a little differently this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some classrooms still enjoyed the holiday.
Students in Anne Donadio's first-grade class at Cove Creek were asked to bring in Valentine's treats they wanted to hand out to classmates a week early to give the items time to sit before they were passed out. Donadio said teachers passed out the items this year to reduce contact, and students used hand sanitizer before touching the goodies. Cards and goody bags were opened at their own desks that are 6 feet apart, she added.
WCS Spokesperson Garrett Price said classroom celebrations were contained to a student's cohort (either cohort A attending Monday and Tuesdays or cohort B attending Thursdays and Fridays).
