WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College congratulates the following Nurse Aide I program graduates: Mai Xiong, Iredell County; Shayna Dawson, Wilkes County; Gwendolyn Jones, Watauga County; Adrianna Garstang, Wilkes County; Melinda Billings, Alleghany County; Cara O’Connor, Watauga County; Amy Stewart, Watauga County; and Austin Kilby, Wilkes County.
The students taught by instructor Sonya Jordan, R.N. and graduated on Nov. 20, 2019.
