BOONE — With smiling faces and dancing all around, community members gathered to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5 with the Immigrant Justice Coalition (IJC).

There, community members experienced sights and sounds of the holiday, while raising funds for IJC.

Cinco de Mayo 3

Immigrant Justice Coalition executive board chairperson Anneliese Thomae Elías addresses the crowd during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Meredith Sánchez-Sánchez 1

Meredith Sánchez-Sánchez sang several songs for the gathered crowds at Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Los Viejitos 2

A member of Los Viejitos dance troupe waves his hat to the crowd during Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Friday, May 5 at Booneshine Brewing Company.

