After performing several energetic dances for Cinco de Mayo crowds at Booneshine Brewing Company, members of Los Viejitos dance troupe rest in the grass while awaiting the next performance to get set up.
A young dancer from the Las Rosas y el Clavel troupe twirls during a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Friday, May 5, at Booneshine Brewing Company.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Los Viejitos dance troupe members all jump in unison.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Meredith Sánchez-Sánchez wowed crowds with her combination of vocal talent and guitar skills, performing songs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshien Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A member of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe performs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Members of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe accept applause from the crowd during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Members of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe perform during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A member of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe performs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A member of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe performs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Members of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe perform a harvest dance during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Members of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe perform a harvest dance during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A member of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe performs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Members of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe perform during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
A member of Las Rosas y el Clavel dance troupe performs during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
The full troupe of dance group Las Rosas y el Clavel clap toward the end of Cinco de Mayo celebrations on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Informational tables were displayed at the Cinco de Mayo celebrations, containing useful pamphlets, brochures and documents for locals and immigrants alike.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Immigrant Justice Coalition member Sandra Pardo addresses the crowd during Cinco de Mayo celebrations at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
Community members dance to the music of DJ Lovlov during Cinco de Mayo events.
Photo by Patrick McCormack
The pavilions and picnic tables on Booneshine Brewing Company's property were packed early, even before Cinco de Mayo celebrations began in earnest.
BOONE — With smiling faces and dancing all around, community members gathered to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Booneshine Brewing Company on Friday, May 5 with the Immigrant Justice Coalition (IJC).
There, community members experienced sights and sounds of the holiday, while raising funds for IJC.
During the event, the IJC raised money through a silent auction sale, through partnerships for the Cinco de Mayo event and from selling tamales to feed attendees.
“We were able to raise $3,977.37 from the silent auction items, sponsorships and tamales sale,” IJC executive board chairperson Anneliese Thomae Elías said in a statement.
At the time of Elías’ response that number was missing the percentage raised from the Booneshine partnership, but still represents a healthy fundraising event for the IJC.
The IJC uses the collected donations for various programs including a scholarship for Watauga High School students, a community mutual aid fund, cultural events like the Cinco de Mayo celebration and to advocate for immigrants.
Cinco de Mayo was originally held to commemorate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla — not the date of Mexican Independence, but an important battle in the young country’s history.
Over time the holiday has taken on a different tone in the United States — rather than a battle memorial, it is often practiced as a celebration of Mexican culture.
On this particular day in Watauga County, musical performances from local musicians Meredith Sánchez-Sánchez and DJ Lovlov serenaded the crowd, while dancers from troupes like Las Rosas y el Clavel and Los Viejitos preformed in traditional garb.
Also on site were informational tables from Q’Pasa Appalachia, Immigrant Mountaineers Movement, New Arrivals Institute, Latin Hispanic Alliance, The Bridge International and Farmworker Advocacy Network. Members of those organizations were present, able to give out informational resources.
The funds from Friday’s Cinco de Mayo celebration will go toward IJC’s scholarship fund — which assists immigration-affected Watauga High School students with higher education costs — and the emergency fund that IJC operates for people with urgent needs in the community.
Event sponsors included Sabeing, Espresso News, First Community Bank, Los Tres Reyes, Lucky Penny and Mast General Store. Additionally, various businesses and individuals donated items for the silent auction.
