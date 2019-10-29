WATAUGA — Whether it was dancing at a Masquerade Ball in Boone or trick-or-treating in downtown Blowing Rock, community members dressed for the occasion the weekend before Halloween.
The Hunger and Health Coalition hosted its fifth annual Masquerade Ball complete with dancing, a costume contest and an auction on Oct. 25. The event serves as the HHC’s largest fundraising event of the year to aid in its mission to feed the hungry.
The Blowing Rock Parks and Recreation department hosted its annual Halloween Festival on Oct. 26 with a monster march, trick-or-treating and a costume contest.
