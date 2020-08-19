WATAUGA — Even though the first day of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17 was a little abnormal, school officials and families tried to make the most of the situation.
Teachers at Watauga High School started their day with introductory activities via Google Meet or Zoom to get to know their students. Carmen Scoggins, a Spanish teacher at WHS, conducted an introductory activity to her class by asking students to draw what they thought a Spanish word meant. Erik Mortenson, an instructor in the automotive department, introduced himself virtually to students and asked about their interest in taking the class.
“It was unusual not having students in the building, but we had a very productive day,” said WHS Principal Chris Blanton. “Most classes had a large percentage of students attend virtually and our teachers felt good about what they were able to accomplish.”
Blanton said his faculty and staff understands that remote learning will be complicated, but they are working hard to continue to provide our students with the best education they can receive.
“I’m thankful to work in a district with people who are willing to do whatever it takes,” Blanton said.
K-8 students began the first week of school with optional at-home introductory activities as well as meet-and-greet opportunities to meet with teachers. Anne Donadio, a first-grade teacher at Cove Creek, said she had 12 meet-and-greets with students and parents the first two days of school. She’s teaching both the remote learning students who will eventually return back to school as well as students in the Watauga Virtual Academy.
“It was great to see students and families, whether in person or virtually at these meetings,” Donadio said.
Donadio said the first few days of school went very well, and said it was a great team effort. Donadio and her colleagues worked together to share materials with families with information such as how to login to their computers. Additionally, she said school officials helped to provide guidance to families for student expectations going into remote learning.
WCS students are currently planned to operate in remote learning through at least Oct. 19.
