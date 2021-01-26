BOONE — Classrooms all around Watauga County celebrated their 100th day of school Monday, Jan. 25.
Students honored the occasion with art, costumes and merriment.
Watauga County Schools kicked off the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17, 2020, but at the time it was entirely virtual. Schools welcomed back K-3 students under a hybrid in-person/remote schedule on Oct. 5. Students in grades 4-12 returned to school on Oct. 19.
