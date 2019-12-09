LENOIR — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute celebrated 45 new Dream Scholars at the Nov. 5 Dream Award ceremony at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.
Dream Award recipients are selected from among sixth-grade students in Caldwell and Watauga counties. Those selected must be first-generation college students who have demonstrated academic achievement and civic involvement, and who have the potential to succeed. The program, which is funded through private donations to the foundation, has presented 1,278 awards since its inception in 1989.
Watauga recipients include Keowen Arguello, Hardin Park School;Jayden Arnette, Bethel School; Hunter Auton, Blowing Rock School; Leyla DeCuesta, Mabel School; Sierra Deiters, Green Valley School; Wyatt Demster, Bethel School; Anahi Gonzalez-Larios, Hardin Park School; Michael Greer, Green Valley School; Zachary Greer, Mabel School; Cameron Hall, Cove Creek School; Madirose Hicks, Valle Crucis School; Emily Kissinger, Parkway School; Matthew Lebatard, Cove Creek School; Bethany Main, Parkway School; Larisa Muse, Valle Crucis School; Rayden Neibaur, Bethel School; Josiah Railey, Hardin Park School; Shaun Tressler, Blowing Rock School, who was the Optimist Club of Boone Dream Award Recipient; and Chloe Wilson, Valle Crucis School.
