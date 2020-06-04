BOONE — The Watauga Riverkeeper, Andy Hill, and MountainTrue urge those headed for the Watauga River to check Swim Guide, an app and website that lets users know when the water is safe for swimming and when the water quality is poor.
While the river is generally very clean with low levels of bacteria, Hill said, on rare occasions high E coli levels almost always correlate with stormwater runoff.
“Watauga River has outstanding high quality water and everyone should swim in it all the time. It’s just that they should take precautionary actions if they’re concerned about bacteria,” Hill said.
MountainTrue’s water quality volunteers and the Watagua Riverkeeper collect weekly samples from 10 monitoring sites during spring, summer and fall. After collecting E coli samples throughout respective watersheds, Hill said that certified lab results are then uploaded to theswimguide.org.
“We upload the results every Friday, so people can get a better picture of where they want to recreate,” Hill said. “Plus the app geo-locates the closest local waterways and you can take the app with you when you travel.”
As recreational sites are listed as passing or failing to meet water quality standards if they exceed the EPA’s recommended safe level for E coli, only one High Country site failed last week, according to theswimguide.org.
On May 28, Swim Guide listed Watauga River 321 Access at Gorge Park as having failed the water quality standard for swimming, but Hill said that wading or fishing in the water is still safe.
“We advise wading with caution during high flows,” Hill said. “We recommend that people who are immunocompromised or have open cuts, avoid water where bacteria levels are high.”
As test results fluctuate throughout the season, Hill said Swim Guide gives community members a snapshot of the water at the moment, but it’s not a predictor.
“Watauga enjoys exceptional water quality, we have clean, cold, wonderful water in general,” Hill said. “E coli can’t live in cold waters.”
E coli bacteria makes its way into our rivers and streams from sewer/septic leaks and stormwater runoff —especially runoff from agricultural operations with substandard riparian buffers. Heavy rains and storms often result in spikes in E coli contamination increasing the risk to human health. Homeowners can help by having their septic tank inspected to ensure there are no leaks.
In general, waterways that are located in more remote areas or protected public lands that lack a lot of agriculture, development or industrial pollution sources are the cleanest and will be less affected by stormwater runoff. Areas closer to development and polluting agricultural practices such as heavy fertilizer application without a riparian buffer are much more heavily impacted. The best way for farmers to ensure that surface application of fertilizer or manure spreading does not impact water quality is to maintain a healthy riparian buffer, according to Hill.
Hill, who also serves as MountainTrue’s High Country regional director, said that what community members see in stormwater runoff is heavy rains carrying whatever’s with it into the waterways.
“We’re talking litter, we’re talking pet waste, we’re talking fertilizer,” Hill said. “But it’s very, very rare that the water’s not clear on sunny days. In general our water’s safe to recreate in.”
MountainTrue regularly tests publicly accessible waterways.
With four regional offices throughout Western North Carolina, MountainTrue advocates for environmental stewardship, and is committed to keeping our mountain region a beautiful place to live, work and play.
For more info, visit www.mountaintrue.org.
