BOONE — Curbside pickup of materials and printed items will be offered once again by the Watauga Public Library beginning Tuesday, May 19, and the hours are as follows:
- Watauga County Public Library: Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday from 1-6 p.m.
- Western Watauga Branch Library: Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the Watauga County Public Library, instructions are as follows:
- Put books on hold using your library card through the library catalog (Watauga and Ashe only).
- Wait for notification, allow at least 24 hours — the library will call you when they’re ready.
- Come around to the back of the library.
- Call the library with your last name, the last 4 numbers of your library card and your vehicle description.
- Please stay in vehicle.
- Library staff will leave the books on the small table for pickup.
Library material may be returned at book drops at any time. No fines are being charged at this time. Any items already out will be due June 30.
Below is a list of services currently offered. Call to inquire about the availability of any service you are interested in.
- Curbside book, book on tape or DVD delivery – adult or children’s materials
- NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children
- OverDrive – ebooks for adults
- Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/browse#format-ebooks
- Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.com/nd_Home.aspx
- Access to wi-fi in library parking lots 24/7
The Watauga Public Library main branch is located at 140 Queen St. in Boone and can be reached at 828-264-8784. The Western Watauga Branch is located at 1085 Old U.S. 421 in Sugar Grove and can be reached at 828-297-5515.
For more information and updates, visit www.arlibrary.org/watauga or find the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary.
