BOONE — Watauga County Public Library is observing National Library Week — a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities — the week of April 4-10.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.
According to the American Library Association, the theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library.” The theme promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services, whether in person or virtually. Celebrating, supporting and funding libraries has become even more important during this pandemic.
Virtual story times and events will be posted on the Watauga County Public Library Facebook page. To learn more about these events be sure to follow or like the Watauga County Public Library at www.facebook.com/wataugacountylibrary.
To discover all of the e-resources available to borrow with a library card visit www.arlibrary.org/ebooks.
Community members can access ebooks, e-audiobooks, films on demand for kids and adults, journal articles, test preparation materials, language learning and career development through NC Live, a state cooperative service.
The library's main platform for e-books and e-audiobooks is through libbyapp.com/library/arl. The Watauga County Public Library now has more than 3000 e-magazines, which can be accessed at libbyapp.com/library/arl/spotlight-available/magazines/page-1.
If you need a library card, visit appalachian.nccardinal.org/eg/opac/register to begin the short and simple process; library circulation staff will be in touch shortly thereafter so community members can receive their card. The pin number would be the last four digits of a primary phone number.
During the month of April, community members can enter a drawing in three ways to win a gift card to a fine local establishment:
• Join the Reading Challenge and write a book review; be sure to include a name and contact information for the library's drawing
• Get a library card
• Post comments for either of the library's two Book Clubs on the Goodreads Discussion Board and include a name and email. Create a free account with Goodreads.com to participate. If community members already have a Goodreads account, they can use an existing account. Check with wataugareference@arlibrary.org for more information.
For specific ways to engage and advocate for libraries, visit www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek.
For more information, visit the Watauga County Public Library online at www.wataugacountylibrary.com or call (828) 264-8784. For library cards use ext. 1. Email library staff at wataugareference@arlibrary.org for any questions including how to join one of the library's virtual book clubs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.