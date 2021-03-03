BOONE — The Watauga Parks and Recreation Department is searching for vendors to participate in its Easter-themed drive-thru parade on March 28.
Similar to the Halloween and Christmas drive-thru events, the Bunny Trail Parade will feature stationary floats and vendors while viewers drive through to see all of the “egg-citing” exhibits, the department stated. The drive-thru parade will take place from 2-4 p.m. at the Watauga Community Recreation Center at 231 Complex Drive in Boone. Vendors are asked to arrive between 1-1:30 p.m. to set up.
Prizes will be awarded to the best floats, and vendors are welcome to offer candy and/or prizes to parade attendees.
To register, complete the Vendor Registration at tinyurl.com/BunnyTrailVendorApplication. Email, fax or bring the registration documents by the Watauga County Parks and Recreation office at the WCRC.
For more information, contact Keron Poteat at (828) 264-9511 or keron.poteat@watgov.org.￼￼￼￼￼
