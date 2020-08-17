WINSTON-SALEM — Betty Telford, a native of Watauga County, was recently named dean of the Martha H. Fleer Center for Adult Education after serving as interim dean of the Fleer Center for several years.
“Betty Telford is described by Fleer students as a relentless and kind adviser who encourages them with certainty that they can indeed ‘do it,’” Interim President of Salem Academy and College Susan Henking said. “Dean Telford works to ensure that adult education receives the attention it deserves across the Salem College campus and collaborates with both academic and student affairs staff.
“She has worked closely with Fleer Center Fellows to connect faculty with adult students outside the classroom, initiated a group of faculty and staff recruiting for Salem at Forsyth Tech, and is a regular presence at faculty meetings, admissions events, and more,” Henking added. “I am delighted that she is now officially Dean of the Fleer Center.”
Telford joined the Salem College staff in 2007 following a career in public education. She has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in education from Western Carolina University as well as an education specialist degree from Appalachian State University.
