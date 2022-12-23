BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library will offer free Tai Chi classes for adults beginning in January.
Instructor Nicole Hiegl will lead classes to be held on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 12 through Feb. 9 from 11 a.m. until noon in the meeting room at the Watauga Public Library located at 140 Queen Street in Boone.
Tai Chi is suitable for almost anyone, but is especially helpful to older adults who have concerns with falling or for those living with chronic conditions. Tai Chi is a great exercise to increase balance, flexibility, strength and decrease pain through slow gentle movements. Often referred to as “moving meditation,” Tai Chi calms the mind, increases mental focus and teaches people to move mindfully.
Any interested participants should RSVP to nicolehiegl@gmail.com or call Watauga County Public Library, Adult Services at (828) 264-8784 extension 2.
