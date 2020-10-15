BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library is getting into the spirit with a “spook-tacular” Halloween themed decoding scavenger hunt, and bringing back the community favorite book hunt for the month of October.
The scavenger hunt will be placed all around Watauga County in hopes of spreading Halloween cheer.
The library’s youth services staff will place a scavenger hunt — complete with a new riddle — at a different park each week. Three books will also be hidden at each designated location. Participants will unveil the mysterious location using GPS coordinates provided at the library as well as on the Watauga County Public Library’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The coordinates will lead families to a park where they will find the hidden books, and a brochure holder with decoding answer sheets. There will be 15 stakes posted around the park that will provide the answers to the riddle. Families will need to provide their own pencil or pen.
Once the riddle is solved, families can bring their answer sheet to the library in order to receive a Halloween prize while supplies last, and be entered into a drawing for free Mystery Hill tickets. Participants who arrive in their Halloween costumes will also receive a free cookie coupon provided by Stick Boy.
The library thanked the mystery parks and donors — including Dollar General, Publix, Mystery Hill and Stick Boy Bread Company — for their cooperation and generous support.
Contact the youth services department at the Watauga County Public Library at (828) 264-8784 Ex. 3 for more information.
