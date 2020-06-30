BOONE — This year the summer reading program, geared toward keeping children and youth reading through the summer, looks different for libraries across the country — including Watauga County Public Library.
Although there may not be in-person programming at the library this summer, the library is offering other fun activities for families. The Watauga County Public Library recently announced “The Great Summer Reading Scavenger Hunt” program.
Each week the youth services librarians hide three different books of varying reading levels in places across the county. On Friday afternoons, they will post a new clue with hints to that week’s location on the Watauga County Public Library Facebook page, the Youth Services at Watauga County Public Library Facebook page and the Watauga Library Youth Services Instagram page.
Families can solve the clue and then search that week’s location for one of the books. Library staff stated that the books are new, sanitized and carefully wrapped in plastic to withstand the weather. Once a family finds a book at one location, they should notify the library of the find. This allows the library to know where other families can still look for the books.
So far, the library has hidden 36 books at schools, parks and of course at the library. They plan to hide at least 33 more books in July. This program will continue each week until the beginning of August and the end of the summer reading program.
Community members can pick up a summer reading log at the library to earn prizes each week. The library also offers updates and other programs including story times, STEAM activities, a writing contest and musical programs on the Watauga County Public Library Facebook page or Youth Services at Watauga County Public Library Facebook page. Families can stop by the library for more information.
Currently the library has a summer reading information table set up outside the front entrance, as well as one set up in the youth services department inside the library. People can also call the youth services department with questions at (828) 264-8784.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.