WATAUGA — The Watauga Humane Society is offering half-off adoption special for available kittens, cats and dogs at the shelter until the end of July. All small animal adoption fees have also been waived.
Ashlee Yepez, director of operations and animal welfare at the Watauga Humane Society, said warmer weather always brings in more animals.
"There are more litters being born and more pets straying from home," Yepez said. "This time of year — late spring to early fall — is always difficult to navigate when the need to bring in homeless animals exceeds available space. With such a large influx of incoming animals, some of our longer staying companions get overshadowed, thus increasing their stay."
Yepez said by running the special, the goal is to not only find forever homes for the animals, but to also create space and opportunity for other animals in need that may go to the Humane Society.
"If adoption is not an option, fostering can be a lifesaver during these months," Yepez said. "Fostering is great way to give extra care and attention to our most vulnerable population — young kittens/puppies, animals on medical care, and long-staying companions needing a break from the shelter environment. As the saying goes, 'If you can't adopt, foster. If you can't foster, volunteer. If you can't volunteer, donate. If you can't donate, educate.'"
Community members can go to the Watauga Humane Society to talk to staff Tuesday through Saturday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. More information can also be found at wataugahumane.org/.
