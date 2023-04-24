WATAUGA — The Watauga Housing Council will host a community conversation to better understand the housing-related concerns and needs of residents.
The WHC Community Outreach Committee will host a Community Conversation at the Western Watauga Community Center on Saturday, April 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event intends to cultivate a better understanding around housing in different facets of Watauga County and include voices from all members of the community.
WHC is a community-based group taking action to address the housing crisis in Watauga County. This group was formed from last year’s Housing Forum series in which the community came together to learn about issues related to housing in the community.
This conversation is open to anyone and food will be provided.
WHC invites anyone interested to be a part of the conversation by attending this event and sharing their experience.
