BOONE — More than 500 people gathered at the Watauga High School ComicCon to celebrate their favorite pop-culture icons.
Celebrity cosplayer Annie Peterson attended the April 30 event, signing autographs and announcing cosplay contest participants and winners. Thirty-one individuals competed in the costume contest dressed as princesses, video game characters and recognizable figures from movies and television shows. Ribbons and trophies were awarded to participants for craftsmanship, performance, overall ingenuity and more.
More than 40 vendors from local businesses and online shops sold games, action figures, comic books and accessories — most of which were pop-culture themed.
“ComicCon was an awesome event. The community turnout was great and the costumes were outstanding and creative, there were so many vendors with awesome merchandise,” said D’Aulan McCord, costume contestant and vendor at Queen D’s Crystal Readings. “This event gives people the opportunity to come out of their shell and showcase their favorite characters.”
Event organizer and Watauga High School Librarian Dana Lowery Ramseur had planned ComicCons since 2018 and said she believes that these events offer space for community building and fun for people from all walks of life with common interests. She said that she hopes to host more ComicCons in the community.
“I am so thrilled about Watauga High School’s first ComicCon, with over 550 people in attendance, 45 vendors and 31 amazing costume contestants I could not be more happy with the turnout,” Ramseur said. “I hope that we continue this free event and get more people from the community to attend and participate.”
Ramseur was dressed as Princess Leia in punk rock fashion.
