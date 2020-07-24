BOONE — Watauga County Schools announced that it will be hosting freshman orientation throughout the day on Aug. 13 at Watauga High School to small groups based on the student’s last name.
"We would like to extend a big welcome to the newest class of Watauga High School/Watauga Innovation Academy," WCS stated. "The transition to high school is a big step, and we want to do all we can to help make it as smooth as possible."
In order to accommodate smaller groups of people in spaces throughout the day, school officials ask that students plan to come at the scheduled time based on the student’s last name.
- 8:30-9:30 a.m.: A - Carr
- 9:30-10:30 a.m.: Carroll - E
- 10:30-11:30 a.m.: F - H
- 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: I - Miller
- 1-2 p.m.: Millsaps - Ray
- 2-3 p.m.: Reece - T
- 3-4 p.m.: U - Z and new students in grades 10-12
Freshman orientation will include Chromebook pick-up; distribution of schedules and packets; information stations for Bus Transportation, Child Nutrition and Driver Education; and time to walk around and find classes/meet teachers. Tours will be available if needed and requested.
Students are asked to bring several items with them to orientation, including completed paperwork with all highlighted portions filled out. The paperwork can be found at tinyurl.com/freshmannewstudentorientation. Students are also asked to bring a Chromebook sleeve — which WCS stated that students received at the start of eighth grade if they attended a public school in Watauga County — or a backpack. Attendees should also bring $35 to cover general school and Chromebook fees; checks can be made payable to Watauga High School, or families can visit the school's website for an online payment option. Fee waivers will be available if needed.
School officials request that only parents/guardians come with the freshmen student to orientation. The school system stated that everyone must wear a cloth mask at all times, and that temperature scans will be conducted prior to anyone entering the school. All social distancing guidelines will apply.
The high school does not have a school supply list for students since there are so many different classes and teachers, WCS stated. High school officials urged students to plan to bring the "basics" — such as paper, pencil and a notebook — on the first day of school. Additionally, they should bring anything that helps him or her stay organized — like highlighters — and then each of the teachers will let the students know if there is anything specific that will be needed for their classes.
For additional information about freshmen orientation, visit www.wataugaschools.org/Domain/16. For specific questions, contact Leigh Lyall at lyallkl@wataugaschools.org or Susan Mochen at mochens@wataugaschools.org.
