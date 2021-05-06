BOONE — This spring, the Watauga High School drama department will host two public events with the return of the Trimella Awards, as well as a student led ten-minute play festival.
Both events will take place on May 15, at the Watauga High School auditorium, marking the return of public drama events at the school following a season of in-house performances due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We’re doing class plays, but we did them in-house,” said Zachary Walker, a drama teacher at Watauga High School. “So, we (performed) them for each other.”
Named after program founder Trimella Chaney, the Trimella Awards offers a means to induct the school’s new playmakers into the program while also celebrating the drama department as a whole.
“It’s kinda like our Emmy awards, or our Oscar awards,” Walker said.
The Trimella Awards will take place at 7 p.m. Prior to the awards, the drama department’s playmakers will host a 24-hour, ten-minute play festival which will begin at 6 p.m.
“We’re doing what is called a 24-hour, ten-minute play festival, “ Walker said. “The playmakers write original ten-minute plays on Friday, and then on Saturday they rehearse them and then perform them.”
Both events are free and open to the public, however, the school will abide by the current COVID-19 protocols in place at the time.
“Our hope is that by next fall things kind of get back to normal with class plays,” said Walker.
For more information about these upcoming events call Watauga High School at (828) 264-2407.
