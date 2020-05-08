BOONE — Watauga Habitat for Humanity is encouraging the community to donate to the four teams participating in the sixth year of its Big Kahuna Campaign to raise money for affordable housing.
In years past, participants in the campaign competed individually. This is the first year the campaign has had community-minded “movers and shakers” participate in teams of four in a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money to support Habitat’s affordable housing program. During the past five years, Habitat’s Big Kahuna Campaign has raised more than $200,000.
The winning team will be crowned the Big Kahuna on June 10. Past winners include Linda Robinson of Premier Sotheby’s, Justin Davis of Blowing Rock Town Tavern, Jenny Miller, a community volunteer, Crystal Smith of Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Ginny Walker of Mountain Times Publications.
This year 16 affordable housing advocates are divided into four teams. Participating teams are Appalachian State University’s Lambda Chi Alpha (Calvin Pissocra, Tristin Newsome, Anderson Noonan and Mason Zlotnick), Wonder Women in Leadership (Ella Jennings, Yolanda Robertson, Haley Perry and Jennifer Greene), Three Kahunas and a Guy (Jenny Miller, Jane Meyers, John Dean and Susan Devine) and The Kindness Crew (Kimmy Tiedemann, Kristina Fickling, Katy Marsh and Carey Driskell).
The COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing has created a challenge but Kahunas are still “ready to rumble” as the 2020 Kahuna Campaign goes virtual, according to Watauga Habitat.
“I think you will all agree that now, more than ever, people need a safe place to call home,” said Allison Jennings, Watauga Habitat’s director of development.
“Families need affordable housing so that they can afford to put food on the table, pay their medical bills and pay for their children’s education.”
Each Kahuna participant has their own donation page at www.watauagahabitat.org/big-kahuna, or donations can be mailed to Watauga Habitat at PO Box 33DTS, Boone, NC 28607.
“Families were already struggling before the public health crisis began,” Jennings said. “Now, families continue to struggle in the financial instability and uncertainty of recent times. With your support, Watauga Habitat for Humanity stands ready to build back alongside these families. You can make a difference by donating to the Kahuna Campaign.”
Watauga Habitat for Humanity strives to provide decent, affordable housing to Watauga County residents by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced cost. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners who help build their home alongside volunteers. Homes are sold at no profit. For more information, to donate or volunteer, go to wataugahabitat.org.
