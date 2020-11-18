Watauga Habitat for Humanity will be broadcasting its 9th annual Blueprints and Bow Ties event via Facebook Live and YouTube at 6 p.m. on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 1. Bidding for the online auction opened at noon on Nov. 17.
“As we have all learned during these difficult times, a place to call home is more important than ever,” said Allison Jennings, director of Development at Watauga Habitat. “We know we need to continue raising awareness about the need for safe and affordable housing in Watauga County. The world around us is different this year but we want to continue to help keep our community safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19, while sharing our mission. Though we will miss seeing everyone in person, we are excited to host Blueprints and Bow Ties as an online virtual event,” said Jennings.
Watauga Habitat for Humanity welcomes Lynchburg, Va.-contractor Tom Gerdy as the Keynote Speaker for Blueprints and Bow Ties 2020. Gerdy has had a lot of practice volunteering for Habitat for Humanity all over the globe because in 1998 he founded a group that calls itself the Habitat Road Trip Crazies. The Crazies’ purpose is to get people who have considered volunteering at a Habitat build site to take that first step. Gerdy understands that a volunteer’s efforts really can make the world a better place.
“It’s about letting your heart tell your hands what to do," he said. "We don’t get a lot of years on earth, and the sooner we learn that looking after each other is the answer, the better off everybody will be."
Other highlights of the event will be hearing from Habitat homeowner, Amy Barker and Habitat Board president and olunteer Pat McGuire.
Blueprints and Bow Ties traditional live auction has transformed into an online auction and viewers will have a full two weeks of bidding through 8 p.m. Dec. 1. at 8pm. Items “up for grabs” include staycations at local mountain getaways, golf packages, a weeklong trip to Montana, local art, beautiful home decor and much more. Participants can register now for the updates and the online auction at charityauction.bid/bpbt2020 or visit wataugahabitat.org.
About Watauga Habitat for Humanity
Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier, and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. Now in these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes. For more information, visit https://www.wataugahabitat.org/homeprice.
