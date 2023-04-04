WATAUGA — The Watauga County Farmers Market celebrated the start of its 50th season on Saturday, April 1, despite a rainy and windy morning.
Vendors selling locally raised and butchered meat, fresh flowers, fresh vegetables, spring starter flowers and much more were present at the opening day of the season.
The market opened in 1974 in a vacant lot where Hampton’s Body Shop currently is, according to the Watauga County Farmer’s Market. It moved to its current location at the Daniel Boone Park parking lot in 1976.
The vendor lineup for 2023 includes a mix of both seasoned market regulars and newer vendors.
Caron Baker of Wishful Thinking Studios has participated in the market since 2005. At the market, she sells handmade ceramic magnets, bowls, plates and other pottery goods.
Other vendors, such as Avery Hughes of High Country Fungi, are still relatively new to the market scene. This is Hughes’ third season vending at the market. He sells organic mushrooms, herbal tinctures and dehydrated cordyceps.
As the growing season evolves throughout the summer, more vendors will be added to the market lineup to provide the High Country with fresh produce and handmade goods.
The Watauga County Farmers Market is open every Saturday from April through November, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
