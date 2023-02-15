WATAUGA — The Watauga County Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a tree seedling sale.
Individual seedings are $6 each with bundles of five seedlings for $25.
Watauga Soil & Water Tree Sale 2023: Species Descriptions
|Common Name
|Scientific Name
|Description
|Common Persimmon
|Diospyros virginiana
|Native to southeast US. Produces small orange fruits with a delicately sweet taste. Attracts wildlife. Leaves are red and yellow in fall. Order at least 2 to encourage pollination.
|Flowering Dogwood
|Cornus florida
|Native to eastern North America. Showy, early spring flowers give way to red fruits in late summer and scarlet leaves in fall. Wildlife snack on berries.
|Allegheny Serviceberry
|Amelanchier laevis
|A native, multi‐stemmed small tree with showy white flowers in spring. Produces delicious, dark purple berries in summer and turns an outstanding orange in fall. Highly attractive to wildlife.
|White Oak
|Quercus alba
|A native deciduous hardwood tree that typically reaches a height of 80‐100 feet. Leaves turn a dark reddish‐brown in fall. Prolific acorns attract deer, squirrels, and more.
|American Hazelnut
|Corylus americana
|A native shrub that thrives in well‐drained soils. Nuts are a favorite of squirrels, birds, and deer. In fall, the leaves turn to a beautiful mosaic of red, orange, yellow, and purple. Order at least 2 to encourage pollination.
|Red Mulberry
|Morus rubra
|Native to eastern North America. Medium‐sized with a short trunk and rounded crown. Produces tasty, dark purple berries in summer. Leaves are yellow in fall.
|Wild Black Cherry
|Prunus serotina
|A native small tree known for its small black fruits that attract wildlife. Long clusters of white flowers attract numerous pollinators. Leaves turn yellow‐orange in fall.
|Eastern Redbud
|Cercis canadensis
|A small, native, decidous tree with stunningly bold pink flowers that appear in spring before leaf‐out. Flowers attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Heart‐shaped leaves turn bright yellow in fall.
|Sugar Maple
|Acer saccharum
|Native to eastern and central North America. May reach heights of 50 to 120 feet with a spreading crown. Commercially used for maple syrup production. In fall, leaves turn yellow, orange, or red.
|Chinese Chestnut
|Castanea mollissima
|A medium‐sized, blight‐resistant, deciduous tree. Produces a spiny burr that opens to reveal edible nuts. Chestnuts are enjoyed by wildlife and people. Leaves turn yellow in fall. Order at least 2 to encourage pollination.
|Buttonbush
|Cephalanthus occidentalis
|A shrub native to eastern North America and parts of the west. Unique blooms are composed of white or pale pink clusters forming pincushion blossoms. Needs moist to wet soil. Fragrant flowers attract pollinators.
