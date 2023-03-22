WATAUGA — Students and teachers lined the common area of Watauga High School to showcase the technology that enhances classroom learning.
The Watauga County Schools Instructional Technology Showcase on March 20 demonstrated how teachers use technology to enrich classroom learning. The once-annual event was brought back to allow teachers and students the opportunity to share some of the ways technology impacts hands-on and interactive learning.
All Watauga County School students are issued a Chromebook, which gives them access to the many types of software teachers utilize in the classroom.
Hardin Park music teacher Savannah Libassi shared how she uses BandLab to introduce students to a new way of learning music. She uses the program to create sounds of instruments she does not have access to while incorporating the music produced into a software program to create a story time for younger students. She said having access to a program like BandLab eliminates any cost barrier for students in experimenting with making music.
“I think with these types of programs, it’s a really easy way for teachers to just plug in two chords, use a program that’s really user-friendly, and really open their students up to a whole new way of accessing music outside of taking piano lessons at home,” Libassi said. “It just giving them another option that’s free as well.”
Cove Creek teacher Kim McAulay and seventh-grade student Trent Norman presented how simple, well-known tools like slideshows and spreadsheets can enhance teaching methods.McAulay said her students used a collaborative learning experience where sixth and seventh-grade students taught a science lesson to third-graders. Norman and his classmates were able to hold their attention through the use of slideshows and hands-on materials like marbles.
Watauga High School student Jack Bryant said the program AutoCad allows him and his peers to create 3D models and blueprints of spaces. Bryant, who is considering a future career in architecture, said he enjoys using technology in the classroom and said it’s been “really cool” to get “a taste of what it’s like in aspects of the job.”
Other students who presented echoed Bryant’s thoughts, stating that technology makes certain learning opportunities more exciting. Teachers agreed, with many saying technology helps better prepare students for a career in the digital age.
