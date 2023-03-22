WATAUGA — Students and teachers lined the common area of Watauga High School to showcase the technology that enhances classroom learning.

The Watauga County Schools Instructional Technology Showcase on March 20 demonstrated how teachers use technology to enrich classroom learning. The once-annual event was brought back to allow teachers and students the opportunity to share some of the ways technology impacts hands-on and interactive learning.

