The Watauga County Public Library is hosting a climate change exhibit titled "Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes" complete with nine panels and two interactive tables.

BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library is hosting a climate change exhibit titled “Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes” complete with nine panels and two interactive tables until Aug. 18.

The exhibition is a result of a partnership with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Appalachian State University’s Mathematics and Science Education Center and the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library.

