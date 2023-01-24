WATAUGA — The Watauga County Public Library is inviting the community to the first Repair Hub Pop Up on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Watauga Public Library.
This will be the first of a series of Repair Hub Pop Ups to be held in the library, located at 140 Queen Street in Boone this year.
Repair Hub is a nonprofit with the goal of keeping objects out of the waste stream by repairing items for community members and teaching them how to fix items for themselves, which fosters community through repair.
This pop-up provides community members with the opportunity to repair household items to keep them out of the landfill and saving money on replacements.
The Repair Hub team is experienced with repairing a variety of items, and Saturday’s workshop will focus on sewing, knife-sharpening and repairs for costume jewelry, small appliances and wood.
Walk-ins are welcome. Interested participants should direct questions to Andy Groothuis at repairhuborg@gmail.com or (828) 773-6530.
