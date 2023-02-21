WATAUGA — The Watauga County Public Library is partnering with State Employee’s Credit Union and Allen Tate Realtors to present an introduction to homeownership series offered in English and Spanish.
All meetings will take place on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room of the library located at 140 Queen Street in Boone. Iris Straube will translate presented materials to Spanish.
Kicking-off the series on March 2, Amy Dills and Laurie Stevens from SECU will host the “Intro. to Home Ownership/ Financial Literacy.” On March 9, Stevens and Dills return for “A Night with a Broker/ Lender.”
Suheila Brookwater of Allen Tate Realtors will host “A Night with a Realtor” on March 16 and retired inspector Neil Hartley will close-out the series with “A Night with a Home Inspector” on March 23.
RSVP to Monica Caruso at mcaruso@arlibrary.org or by calling (828) 264-8784, extension 4. In-person and Zoom meeting options are available with dinner provided for in-person attendees.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.