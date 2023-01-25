BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library hosted “The Flight of the Paper Planes” for its monthly STEM Story Time on Jan. 21, one of the organization’s many new initiatives for childhood engaged learning.
Youth Services Librarian Amber Combs led participating kindergarten through second grade children in reading the picture book “Rosie Revere, Engineer” by Andrea Beaty. The event was the library’s second STEM Story Time, which is held in the library meeting room.
Combs read the story to the children on a projector, giving them opportunities to point out aspects of the illustration and read along.
“Not only do they interact with reading the story, that means they can also interact with finding things in the pictures,” Combs said. “That just makes them interact with the story so much more, and then, afterwards, we try to incorporate a STEM activity to the story so that it reinforces what we have read.”
The book introduced topics of persistence, creativity and learning new skills, which Combs easily transitioned into the hands on activity for the day: making and testing paper airplanes.
Combs led the group in making three types of paper airplanes. The classic, the dart and the perfect glider were tested on how far they would travel and how they flew. The children were given charts to keep track of their observations.
When testing each plane, the children lined up at the back of the room and threw at the same time before Combs used a measuring tape to tell each child the distance their paper airplane flew.
Combs said the hands-on activities give children another way to engage in the story and having something to take home will remind them of the content of the book.
“The kids’ energy and how they interact with the story is so much different than how adults usually would,” Combs said. “When kids interact with stories, they bring a level of activity that the adults don’t. When they take these paper airplanes home, they’re going to think about (the themes of the story), too.”
In addition to the new monthly STEM Story Time for kindergarten through second graders and STEM Lab for third through fifth graders, the library’s youth services department offers Story Time three times a week and Family Fun Time, LEGO Club and Teen Action Group monthly.
Combs said these activities remind the community that the library is more than a place to check out books.
“It gets them into the library and lets them know that the library isn’t just a place where you check out book,” Combs said. “The library offers many more services. Stuff that’s fun, stuff that makes the library not just a place you come into that people go ‘shh, we’re reading,’ — but someplace that is more of a community hub.”
