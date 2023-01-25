paperplanes

Jack and Mae Ellington prepared to throw their perfect paper glider planes.

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — The Watauga County Public Library hosted “The Flight of the Paper Planes” for its monthly STEM Story Time on Jan. 21, one of the organization’s many new initiatives for childhood engaged learning.

Youth Services Librarian Amber Combs led participating kindergarten through second grade children in reading the picture book “Rosie Revere, Engineer” by Andrea Beaty. The event was the library’s second STEM Story Time, which is held in the library meeting room.

paper plances

Parents Dave and Daveta Blanks assisted their son Logan in making his paper airplane while his brother Bo gave a try at folding on his own.
paper airplanes

Erin Ellington assisted her children Jack and Mae in making their paper airplanes.
paper planes

Brothers Logan and Bo Blanks watched as their paper airplanes flew. 

