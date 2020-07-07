BOONE — As part of the Summer Reading program, the Watauga County Public library announced on June 24 that it has partnered with the Downtown Boone Development Association to offer a StoryWalk in downtown Boone until the end of July. The featured book is “A Isn’t for Fox: An Isn’t Alphabet” by Wendy Ulmer.
To participate, community members should walk along King Street and Depot Street to find all 26 letters of the alphabet that are posted in the windows of downtown businesses. The StoryWalk takes place rain or shine.
Letters can be found from the Turchin Center to just beyond Ram's Rack and from Depot Street to the Watauga County Public Library. It will not matter in what order pages are found for the story to make sense to the participants. The content on each page can be understood without viewing the previous pages.
Parents are included to take a picture of your child with one of the StoryWalk pages and include it in a comment on the Youth Services at Watauga County Library Facebook post about the StoryWalk, tag Youth Services at Watauga County Library in an Instagram post or email a picture to lflanigan@arlibrary.org.
Any questions can be sent to Lisa Flanigan at lflanigan@arlibrary.org.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk is a registered service mark owned by Ferguson.
