BOONE — Volunteers are urgently needed to deliver home-delivered meals in Watauga County for the Watauga County Project on Aging. Visiting the home-bound elderly people of the community means more to them than receiving the actual meal, the program stated. Sometimes the volunteers are the only people they will see all day. This meal may be their only source of food for the day as well.
Watauga County Project on Aging delivers meals Monday through Friday. Volunteers decide how much they want to deliver, whether that be weekly, monthly or every two weeks. Volunteers are needed from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Meals are picked up at the Lois E. Harrell Senior Center located at 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Boone N.C. Volunteers are also reimbursed for their mileage. Contact Wynne Strickland by phone at (828) 265-8090 or by email at wynne.strickland@watgov.org for more information.
